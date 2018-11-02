Guadalupe City Council candidate Richard Jenne aims to revitalize the city’s youth and recreation programs.
A Guadalupe resident for the past three years, Jenne has lived on the Central Coast all his life. For the last 17 years, he’s worked as a union carpenter.
On Tuesday, Jenne will compete alongside Eugene Anthony Costa Jr., Liliana Cardenas and Manuel Estorga for two four-year council seats that are up for election.
Jenne said he was motivated to run for City Council because he felt the city had not been investing properly in recreation and parks for the city’s youth. “Because of that, kids have to travel to Santa Maria for practice and games,” he said.
Earlier this year, Jenne reached out to Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann to offer the services of the Local 805 Carpenters union to help fix up Jack O’Connell Park, which had been infested with gophers.
“Joan Hartmann got me in touch with [Councilmember Ariston Julian] so we could fix up the park,” Jenne said. “Afterward, it was the first time the football team could use the field in three years.”
Jenne said he was also inspired to run when the city considered raising rates for the use of recreation facilities in the aftermath of the volunteer clean-up effort.
“After helping out with the city, for them to raise the rates soon after — it just didn’t sit right with me,” Jenne said. “I understand the city needs money and they have issues but I don’t think the city is going to make enough money to make a difference off of youth sports. What we should be doing is thinking, ‘How can we redirect money that’s already being spent to make Guadalupe better?’”
Jenne said another priority for him is encouraging economic development in the city, especially in the area off of Highway 1.
“I would like to see Guadalupe Street get a facelift and see it cleaned up,” Jenne said. “We get a lot of travelers on Highway 1 and it would be great to find a way to get some of them to stop. We would need to find a way to encourage people to want to open businesses in Guadalupe. It would give people reasons to stop and that would help the local economy. One thing we don’t have is hotels. If we were to get a hotel open, we could get the tax money that way.“