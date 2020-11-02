You can still register to vote, cast a ballot Tuesday

Those who missed the Oct. 19 voter registration deadline to receive a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 general election still can register and cast a ballot on Election Day, and those who didn’t get their mail-in ballots sent off can deliver them to their assigned polling place.
Citizens can register and cast a provisional ballot Tuesday at one of the three Santa Barbara County Elections Division offices until 8 p.m. Tuesday, said Registrar of Voters Joe Holland.
By visiting one of the offices, citizens can fill out a provisional voter registration form and receive a ballot, Holland said. Voters can then mark the ballot and submit it right there in the office.
Elections Division offices are located at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria, 401 E. Cypress St. in Lompoc and 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara.
Additional information about voter registration is available at https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/registration.sbc.
Those who received a mail-in ballot but chose not to mail it can deliver it to their assigned polling place Tuesday.
This year, the county’s usual 86 polling places were consolidated to just 36, with 18 of those located in the North County.
Santa Maria has eight polling places, Lompoc has four, Solvang has two and Guadalupe, Orcutt, Buellton and Los Alamos each have one.
Voting began Saturday morning at the 36 polling places and will continue through 8 p.m. Tuesday, the deadline for delivering a mail-in ballot or getting it postmarked.
Voters can locate their assigned polling places with the look-up tool on the county’s Elections Division website at https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/voting/lookup.sbc.
For more information and assistance, call the Elections Division toll-free at 800-722-8683 in Santa Maria, 800-722-8683 in Lompoc and 800-722-8683 in Santa Barbara.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.