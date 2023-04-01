Santa Maria is updating its General Plan, the guiding document for how the city will grow, and two workshops are scheduled to explain land use alternatives and get feedback from residents and business owners.
City officials will use public feedback to develop land use policies for the final updated plan, a city spokeswoman said.
An online and an in-person workshop are planned, both from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on their scheduled dates.
The Zoom workshop will take place Wednesday, April 5, and those interested in participating can register at https://bit.ly/smgpu-alts.
The in-person workshop is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, in Shepard Hall of the Santa Maria Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St.
At the orientation workshops, participants will hear a presentation on the alternatives and will have an opportunity ask questions as well as share their opinions about the city’s future growth.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Workshops will be presented in English with Spanish and Mixteco translation available, the spokeswoman said.
Citizens also may provide feedback to the city by taking a brief survey on land use alternatives at www.imaginesantamaria.com from April 5 through May 2 or at the in-person orientation workshop.
More information will be available at the “Office Hours” session with a city staff member, which also will be offered in-person and virtually.
The in-person session will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the Santa Maria Public Works Engineering Conference Room at 110 S. Pine St., Suite 221.