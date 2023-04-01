SM Public Library 10.30.19 Wood.jpg
Patrons head to the Santa Maria Public Library in this photo from October 2019. The library's Shepard Hall will be the site of a public workshop April 6 on land use options in the General Plan update.

Santa Maria is updating its General Plan, the guiding document for how the city will grow, and two workshops are scheduled to explain land use alternatives and get feedback from residents and business owners.

City officials will use public feedback to develop land use policies for the final updated plan, a city spokeswoman said.

An online and an in-person workshop are planned, both from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on their scheduled dates.

