A $500,000 federal grant to help construct the Japanese Community Cultural Center was formally accepted Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council, which also heard an update on progress to restore the historical Smith-Enos House.

Both facilities will be located on a park site on South Bradley Road, east of South College Drive between the Enos Ranch Business Center and the Shepard Drive cul-de-sac.

The $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be added to $300,000 donated in 2022 by the nonprofit Santa Maria Japanese Community Center Inc. to build the facility that will provide a venue for public events, according to a city staff report.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

