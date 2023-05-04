A rendering of what the Smith-Enos House might look like once the project to restore it and create a park around it is completed is shown in this screen shot of a video tour presented in the live stream of Tuesday's Santa Maria City Council meeting.
The front of the planned Santa Maria Japanese Community Cultural Center is depicted in this conceptual design shown in a screen shot of a video tour of the site presented through the live stream of Tuesday's City Council meeting.
The lawn between the Santa Maria Japanese Community Cultural Center, at left, and the Smith-Enos House is depicted as Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada, inset at upper right, leads a video tour of the planned park in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday's City Council meeting.
The 7,800-square-foot meeting space of the planned Santa Maria Japanese Community Cultural Center is depicted via a video tour in this screen shot taken from the live stream of Tuesday's City Council meeting.
The exterior of the Santa Maria Japanese Community Cultural Center meeting space is designed to resemble a classic barn as a reminder of the city's agricultural heritage as depicted in this screen shot of a video tour of the site live streamed during Tuesday's City Council meeting.
A lawn area between the Santa Maria Japanese Community Cultural Center, at right, and the Smith-Enos House, not visible at left, is depicted in this screen shot of a video tour presented through the live stream of Tuesday's City Council meeting.
A rendering of what the Smith-Enos House might look like once the project to restore it and create a park around it is completed is shown in this screen shot of a video tour presented in the live stream of Tuesday's Santa Maria City Council meeting.
Contributed
The front of the planned Santa Maria Japanese Community Cultural Center is depicted in this conceptual design shown in a screen shot of a video tour of the site presented through the live stream of Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Contributed
The lawn between the Santa Maria Japanese Community Cultural Center, at left, and the Smith-Enos House is depicted as Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada, inset at upper right, leads a video tour of the planned park in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Contributed
The lobby of the planned Santa Maria Japanese Community Cultural Center is depicted via a video tour of the site in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Contributed
The 7,800-square-foot meeting space of the planned Santa Maria Japanese Community Cultural Center is depicted via a video tour in this screen shot taken from the live stream of Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Contributed
The exterior of the Santa Maria Japanese Community Cultural Center meeting space is designed to resemble a classic barn as a reminder of the city's agricultural heritage as depicted in this screen shot of a video tour of the site live streamed during Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Contributed
A lawn area between the Santa Maria Japanese Community Cultural Center, at right, and the Smith-Enos House, not visible at left, is depicted in this screen shot of a video tour presented through the live stream of Tuesday's City Council meeting.
A $500,000 federal grant to help construct the Japanese Community Cultural Center was formally accepted Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council, which also heard an update on progress to restore the historical Smith-Enos House.
Both facilities will be located on a park site on South Bradley Road, east of South College Drive between the Enos Ranch Business Center and the Shepard Drive cul-de-sac.
The $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be added to $300,000 donated in 2022 by the nonprofit Santa Maria Japanese Community Center Inc. to build the facility that will provide a venue for public events, according to a city staff report.
The organization also will curate artifacts from local Japanese families to create a gallery that will showcase Japanese contributions to the area, the staff report said.
Alex Posada, Recreation and Parks Department director, said designs for the Japanese Community Cultural Center have been completed, and the project has been turned over to the Public Works Department for soliciting construction bids.
Public Works has requested bids for grading the land for the parking lot and Community Center, installing infrastructure and preparing the site for landscaping.
The Cultural Center, which will have a lobby containing exhibits about the Japanese community and a large commissioned artwork, will provide access to a 7,800-square-foot meeting space and commercial kitchen within an exterior designed like a barn.
The meeting space will open through a large doorway onto a formal garden and patio that will give way to a wide lawn area, with the Smith-Enos House on the far side.
“Typically, our venue facilities are gymnasiums,” Posada said. “This one is designed specifically to be an event space. … It’s going to be a great addition to the facilities that we have available to our residents — and for other groups to come in and use the facility for public meetings … .”
The Smith-Enos House, which Posada said was built in about 1886, has been relocated from its original site south of East Battles Road and just across South Bradley Road from the current route of Highway 101.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“There was tons of woodwork that was done on the house that had to be removed in order to do the retrofit,” Posada said, adding the entire house has been wrapped in a sealer and is being prepped for a complete paint job.
A local paint company is donating the paint, a local painter is donating his time, and the painting is expected to be completed by July, the staff report said.
The Daughters of the American Revolution have donated a large flag pole to be installed in front of the house, Posada said, and several pieces of antique furniture have been donated to decorate the interior.
“It’s a great community project typical of Santa Maria where people are just stepping up and helping out,” he said.
The next phase of the project will be construction of the Japanese Community Cultural Center, and the final phase will be finishing the interior of the Smith-Enos House, he said.
The total cost is estimated at $6 million for the project the staff report said will be "an oasis amid one of the city’s major retail centers,” a reminder of the city’s agricultural roots and cultural diversity, and not only a venue for community events but also for historic preservation and passive recreation.