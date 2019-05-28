With the 2020 Census count set to take place next year, Guadalupe city leaders are aiming to have plans in place to ensure they get a count of all residents so they don’t miss out on federal funds.
Mandated to take place every 10 years by the U.S. Constitution, the census is meant to count each and every resident of the country.
In 2020, the count will feature an online response option and a reduction in the number of enumerators going door-to-door — a move city officials worry will result in “hard to count” people not participating.
The hard-to-count designation includes racial and ethnic minorities, homeless people, college students, the elderly and households where English is either a second language or not spoken.
The census count helps determine how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed around the country for a variety of programs and an undercounted population in a municipality could result in fewer federal dollars.
On Tuesday, the City Council heard a presentation from Santa Barbara County’s deputy county executive officer Dennis Bozanich on the county’s strategy for ensuring hard-to-count populations aren't missed.
The strategy largely depends on outreach efforts by local officials and volunteers to reach those who would otherwise not participate in the census.
The elderly population will be particularly challenging to count in 2020 as some of them may lack the technical know-how or computer equipment to respond online, Bozanich said.
An additional factor is the possible inclusion of a question asking citizenship status that officials fear will lead to many immigrants, both legal and undocumented, refusing to be counted.
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on the citizenship question later this summer.
Bozanich said the plan to get the highest possible participation includes developing partnerships with trusted organizations in different parts of the county to encourage participation and help dispel fears or myths about the census.
“It doesn’t matter if I come in and say, ‘Participate in the census,’” he said. “Nobody knows me here. But to have you and your staff, community members, community-based organizations, local faith communities being those trusted messengers — that’s how we’re going to get to 100% participation.”
To get around the issue of access to technology, volunteers are being sought who can assist elderly residents with their response.
College students, another traditionally undercounted population, could play a key role in assisting the elderly population with computer challenges, Bozanich said.
“It’s really going to be incumbent on our outreach efforts to help folks [participate in the census]. To rely, frankly, on the U.S. Census Bureau to do that — I don’t know if we can consider them a reliable partner this time around.”
The state of California has already granted Santa Barbara County $350,000 to fund its census outreach effort.
Bozanich said every person not counted in a jurisdiction represents $2,000 per year in lost federal revenue for community development block grants, education, transportation and other programs.
“That’s money we can’t afford to leave at the table,” he said.