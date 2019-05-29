Santa Maria city officials and representatives of numerous nonprofits met Wednesday to begin planning for the 2020 Census to address concerns that the city’s population may be undercounted.
Held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, the meeting was organized to discuss strategy for reaching “hard-to-count” populations and particular challenges that are posed by the 2020 Census, which is the first to be conducted online.
The hard-to-count population includes racial and ethnic minorities, college students, the elderly and immigrants.
The census count, which is required every 10 years by the U.S. Constitution, is meant to total up every resident of the country.
The count determines the number of congressional representatives that are apportioned among the states and also is used to determine how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated.
Mark van de Kamp, public information officer for the city of Santa Maria, said the city had an undercount in the 2010 census.
Santa Maria’s participation rate was 78% for the 2000 Census but in 2010 that fell to 72%, he said.
“That means a lot of people were not counted, that’s a problem,” van de Kamp said. “That’s what we’re trying to avoid again. If we’re undercounted, then we risk losing out on our fair share of federal money but also on representation.”
The financial impact on local communities for each person not counted is a loss of approximately $2,000 in federal funding per year for 10 years, van de Kamp said.
The 2020 Census will take place on April 1 and residents will receive postcards from the U.S. Bureau asking them to go online to participate.
One of the challenges includes the census being conducted online for the first time, which may affect those that lack computer skills, broadband internet or a computer at home, van de Kamp said.
Another challenge is the fear that many people have about handing information over to the government, and, if a question about citizenship is ultimately included in the census, officials also fear many noncitizens will not participate.
The proposal to include the citizenship question resulted in legal challenges filed by different states, including California. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on the citizenship question this summer.
Van de Kamp said the complete county strategy includes social media, community-based organizations, faith organizations, local media, local businesses, schools and marketing in both English and Spanish to encourage residents to participate and dispel any fears or myths different groups may have about handing information to the government.
Rabino Aguirre, representing Ventura County Community Foundation (VCCF), said many in the immigrant community will be hesitant to share information with the government even if the citizenship question is not included.
VCCF was selected by the state of California to be the administrative community-based organization assisting with census outreach efforts in Region 5, which is made up of Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties.
While a law adopted in 1943 guarantees the confidentiality of individual’s information collected during census counts, Aguirre said the fact that some individuals that signed up for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in recent years has destroyed trust in the government.
DACA, which began accepting applications in 2012, allowed those brought into the United States as children without legal documentation to apply for renewable two-year work permits.
“The fact that the government uses information that way in the mind of the community is very real,” he said.
Abraham Melendrez, a community organizer with CAUSE, said that the nonprofit would be sending out teams to hard-to-reach communities to let them know the census is coming.
“A lot of those communities already see us as a trusted messenger,” he said. “We’re going to use that to their advantage to let them know those cards are coming in the mail, and encourage them to do it as soon as possible. That way they don’t have someone follow up and knock on their door because that’s where the fear comes in since they don’t know who’ll be knocking on their door.”