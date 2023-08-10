The company developing the Strauss Wind Energy Project south of Lompoc was authorized Wednesday to begin operating the facility without having a golden eagle incidental “take” permit in hand from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

On a split vote, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission agreed to modify the conditions of approval so that project owner BayWa r.e. Wind LLC would only have to show it had submitted a permit application deemed complete by the Fish and Wildlife Service.

But the same vote also added new conditions to strengthen eagle death monitoring, reporting and mitigation measures until the permit is issued, which county staff and company representatives said could take years.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0