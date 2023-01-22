In the Nov. 8 General Election, 134,826 of Santa Barbara County’s registered voters cast ballots, and only 10,917 of those were “live” ballots that were filled out and dropped into the ballot boxes at 86 polling places.

That was only about 8% of the ballots cast. All the rest — about 92% — were vote-by-mail ballots that were deposited in secure drop boxes, delivered to the polling places or actually returned by mail.

In the June 2022 primary, which drew 93,726 voters, only about 5,000 live ballots were cast at the polls, or just over 5% of the total, while nearly 95% were vote-by-mail ballots.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you