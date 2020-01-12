Why did California go to a March primary?

After many years of holding its primary elections in June, California shifted to March starting this year. Here's why.

The Prime Time Primary Act was signed into law in 2017 by then-Gov. Jerry Brown to increase the influence California has on the selection of presidential candidates, since it is the most populous, has the largest economy and is arguably the most progressive state in the country.

Proponents noted the state’s economic output in 2018 was $3 trillion, or $1.2 trillion more than second-place Texas, and its population is currently estimated at just over 39.5 million, with Texas again in second place with just under 30 million.

So why, they asked, shouldn’t the state have more influence on presidential candidates, pointing out that by the time California held its June primary in 2016, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump essentially had already sewed up their parties’ nominations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Critics, however, said it would create a longer gap between the primary and general elections, and it would push candidates and campaign committees into getting organized and raising funds that much sooner.

Republicans didn’t like the move because they said it would directly benefit California Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to run against President Trump.