You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch tonight's Santa Maria City Council meeting here
editor's pick

Watch tonight's Santa Maria City Council meeting here

  • Updated

You can watch the Santa Maria City Council meeting from September 15, 2020 from the city's YouTube page below.  You can find more information about the council and tonight's meeting on their webpage here - https://cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=527

You can also see archived City Council meetings here - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLN7bMlSUIgZeGyM57KCt4RkzjEFZuGi78

Download PDF PDF Agenda: September 15 2020 Santa Maria City Council Meeting

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News