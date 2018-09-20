The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will present a 35th Assembly District candidate forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
YOU CAN WATCH THE TAPTV BROADCAST OF THE FORUM RIGHT HERE STARTING AT 5:45
In the 35th Assembly District race, Republican incumbent Jordan Cunningham is being challenged by Democrat Bill Ostrander. The 35th District covers northern Santa Barbara County, including Lompoc and Santa Maria, and all of San Luis Obispo County.
All of the forums will be broadcast by local cable access station TAP TV, according to the AAUW.