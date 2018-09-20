Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Republican incumbent Jordan Cunningham, right, and Democratic challenger for the 35th Assembly seat Bill Ostrander, shown during a forum Sept. 12, will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their platforms, respond to questions from the audience posed by the moderator and then sum up their positions.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will present a 35th Assembly District candidate forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

In the 35th Assembly District race, Republican incumbent Jordan Cunningham is being challenged by Democrat Bill Ostrander. The 35th District covers northern Santa Barbara County, including Lompoc and Santa Maria, and all of San Luis Obispo County.

Other election events organized by the AAUW in Lompoc include a Hancock College and Lompoc Unified School District bond issue meeting on Monday, Sept. 24; and an LUSD board of education candidate forum on Oct. 3. Each of those will also be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lompoc City Hall.

All of the forums will be broadcast by local cable access station TAP TV, according to the AAUW.

