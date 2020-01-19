Voters registered 'no party preference' must take extra step to vote for presidential nominee

Although the County Elections Division has had to provide crossover ballots to “no party preference” registrants, the big issue for the office has been the earlier primary, which was moved up from June to March this year.

“The main impact [of moving up the primary] is that it moved the candidates’ filing period up to December,” said Joseph Holland, the county’s registrar of voters who also wears the county clerk, recorder and assessor hats.

“So we’ve been scrambling to order ballots,” Holland continued. “While most of the county [employees] took the week off between Christmas and New Year’s, elections [staff] didn’t do that. We worked right on through.”

Holland said there is no indication that the earlier filing deadline caught potential candidates off-guard and reduced the numbers on the ballot.

“People interested in running for office are pretty much aware of the deadlines,” he said.

But the earlier primary has delayed the Elections Division staff from setting up and testing new voting and tabulating machines that arrived months ago.