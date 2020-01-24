Voter Information Guides in the mail

Information specific to the voter’s ballot includes candidates’ statements of qualifications, explanations of local measures and instructions on voting for president, crossover voting, updating registration, voting by mail and voting at the polls.

Santa Barbara County needs poll workers for March 3 primary election Santa Barbara County wants you. The Registrar of Voters Office is looking for volunteers to serve as poll workers for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.

The voter’s polling place location is printed on the back cover of the County Voter Information Guide.

Although there are many searches available on third-party websites, Holland said voters should contact his office directly for information on polling place locations or to find out why they are receiving a vote-by-mail ballot to be sure they are getting the correct information.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An application to vote by mail is also printed on the back cover of the guide.

Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent to voters and available at County Elections Division offices starting Feb. 3, Holland said.

Holland pointed out the March 3 primary is a partisan election, so those who registered to vote with a specific political party can only vote for that party’s presidential candidates.

+2 New Santa Barbara County voting system will be in place by March primary A new voting system will be in place for Santa Barbara County by the March 3, 2020 primary, but most of the county’s 220,000 registered voters…