Voter Information Guides in the mail

Santa Barbara County Voter Information Guides for the March 3 primary are being mailed to all registered voters who should start seeing them in their mailboxes in the next few days, said Joe Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.
State Voter Information Guides are also being mailed to households listing a registered voter, Holland said.
The County Voter Information Guide contains a variety of information, including a sample ballot, information specific to the voter’s ballot, the voter’s polling place and an application to vote by mail.
Holland said the sample ballot can be used to mark vote choices before the voter goes to the polling place, then used as a guide to quickly mark the official ballot, speeding up the voting process and reducing long lines on Election Day.
Information specific to the voter’s ballot includes candidates’ statements of qualifications, explanations of local measures and instructions on voting for president, crossover voting, updating registration, voting by mail and voting at the polls.
Santa Barbara County wants you. The Registrar of Voters Office is looking for volunteers to serve as poll workers for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.
The voter’s polling place location is printed on the back cover of the County Voter Information Guide.
Although there are many searches available on third-party websites, Holland said voters should contact his office directly for information on polling place locations or to find out why they are receiving a vote-by-mail ballot to be sure they are getting the correct information.
You have free articles remaining.
An application to vote by mail is also printed on the back cover of the guide.
Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent to voters and available at County Elections Division offices starting Feb. 3, Holland said.
Holland pointed out the March 3 primary is a partisan election, so those who registered to vote with a specific political party can only vote for that party’s presidential candidates.
A new voting system will be in place for Santa Barbara County by the March 3, 2020 primary, but most of the county’s 220,000 registered voters…
Those who registered with “no party preference” can request a crossover ballot to vote for a presidential candidate from the American Independent, Democratic or Libertarian parties but not the Republican Party, which does not allow crossover voting.
Voters who already have requested a vote-by-mail or crossover ballot do not need to reapply, Holland said.
Voters who receive a ballot and choose to change parties should contact the Elections Office to learn their options.
Elections Division offices are located at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134, in Santa Maria and 401 E. Cypress Ave., Room 102, in Lompoc.
For more voter information, call toll-free 800-722-8683 or visit sbcvote.com.