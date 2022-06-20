Several boards and commissions throughout Santa Maria are in need of members to fill seats, including the Block Grants Advisory Committee and the Library Board of Trustees.
Residents may be appointed by the mayor, with ratification from the City Council, to join the committees, according to rules established by the Santa Maria City Council in 1988.
Participants gather for monthly or quarterly meetings, depending on the seat, and play an important role in shaping the community.
The 15-member Block Grants Advisory Committee has five vacancies through the July 2025 term. Members of the committee assess community needs, while conducting public hearings and reviewing applications for Community Development Block Grant funding. CDBG money is issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Last year, HUD issued Santa Maria more than $1.6 million. Among other projects, the funds were used to help upgrade the kitchen at Good Samaritan Shelter, which will be able to serve over 200 meals a day.
“We are very grateful to the city and the [block grants] committee for approving the project. They even thought about additional funding to make sure everything’s up to code, like our fire protection system,” said Hector Giron, Good Samaritan executive director of administration and chief financial officer.
The city is also looking for three members to fill its Library Board of Trustees, which sets the library rules and regulations, as well as advises the council on library matters. The board currently faces the task of replacing City Librarian Mary Housel, who retired this January after implementing a fine-forgiveness program that was rejected by the City Council. A timeline for her replacement has not been released.
Other committee openings include the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee, the Santa Maria Board of Appeals and the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging.
Applications for all open positions can be found under the city’s meeting portal at https://cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/portal/. Those interested in applying to the open positions will be subject to the Political Reform Act and required to file conflict of interest paperwork. For more information, call the City Clerk’s office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2306.