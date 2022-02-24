Dozens of volunteers in small groups fanned out in Santa Maria, Lompoc, the Santa Ynez Valley and the South Coast early Wednesday to count the number of individuals and families without permanent places to call home.
Each year, the Homeless Point-in-Time Count provides county officials and nonprofit organizations with a snapshot of how many people lack housing and where they are spending their nights.
Kimberlee Albers, the county’s Homeless Assistance Program manager, said about 350 people — almost all of those who signed up — turned out to conduct the count.
“We were really pleased, given how cold it was and that it rained overnight the night before,” Albers said.
The count utilizes a computer mapping system that allows organizers to keep track of the areas being covered.
County Board of Supervisors Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann was among the ranks of volunteers who took to the streets of Lompoc.
“I along with many other volunteers and staff participated in the Point-in-Time Count on a very, very cold morning,” Hartmann said. “Walking through the streets of Lompoc meeting with individuals experiencing houselessness was sobering. I encountered as many women as men, and each individual had a different story for how they ended up on the streets.
“Contrary to widely held beliefs, most of the people I met were not struggling with substance use or mental illness — rather they were victims of circumstance,” she added.
Hartmann said she is encouraged by the funds allocated to address homelessness in last year’s county budget and by the efforts of the Elected Leaders Forum on Homelessness.
“My experiences helped reemphasize the importance of collaboration amongst all jurisdictions to address homelessness,” she said. “It will take a concerted effort from all partners to address this humanitarian crisis.”
It will also take some time to compile the results of the 2022 count, but because the count now uses an app on smartphones, it will only take a few weeks rather than the months it once required, Albers said.
Still, it was too early Thursday to even provide preliminary numbers because the county is still using a couple of programs that are designed to eliminate duplicate counting of certain individuals, like those living in vehicles.
However, Albers said it does appear that the number of individuals who call their cars home is rising.
Previous counts have shown the overall number of homeless individuals increasing, despite the success of recent county programs to provide temporary shelter and permanent housing.
In 2019, volunteers found 1,133 unsheltered and 633 sheltered homeless individuals, and by the 2020 count, the numbers had climbed to 1,223 unsheltered and 674 sheltered homeless individuals.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a count wasn’t conducted in 2021, but Albers said county officials used a shelter count to estimate the number of homeless individuals that year.
Predictions for the number of homeless individuals said totals would rise to 1,662 unsheltered and 533 sheltered.
Much of that anticipated increase has been attributed to job losses and falling income directly related to the pandemic and the measures taken to control it.
“Our rents have gone up so high,” Albers said. “If you lose your unit, it’s very hard to get back into another unit because you’re looking at maybe double the amount of rent.”
This year’s count came the day before Santa Maria city rangers began clearing debris from an encampment in the Santa Maria Riverbed, where an estimated 35 homeless people have been living.
It also came just weeks after a controversy erupted over a plan to purchase a motel on East Main Street in Santa Maria and convert it into permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness.
In a discussion of that issue, supervisors noted getting homeless people off the streets will require providing places for them to live, which in turn will require funding and, even more so, neighborhoods willing to accept them.
“Everybody is always telling me, ‘Well, we don’t want it here, we don’t want it there,’” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino noted at that time.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart agreed: “If we don’t have sites, we’re going to have encampments and we’re going to have folks living on the street, and I think it’s a really simple choice, and I think the public ultimately understands that.”