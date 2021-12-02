Central Coast residents got an overview of the environmental review process for the proposed Morro Bay Wind Energy Area and their first chance to comment about what it should consider in a virtual workshop Wednesday night.
Although the proposed lease area for wind turbine generators is offshore from northern San Luis Obispo County, proponents say the project could provide millions of dollars in economic benefit to northern Santa Barbara County, providing jobs that will be lost when Diablo Canyon Power Plant is shuttered in a few years.
The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management conducted the scoping meeting via Zoom to encourage the public to submit comments about the draft environmental assessment that will be prepared this winter and released in the spring.
The final environmental assessment, expected later in 2022, will determine whether the plan to lease some of the 376 square miles of ocean for wind energy generation will result in impacts significant enough to require further study.
“At the end of the environmental assessment, if we find significant impacts, then we’ll do an environmental impact statement,” said Jean Thurston-Keller of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, acknowledging that is a more in-depth, lengthy and costly study.
If no significant impacts are identified, the bureau will issue a statement to that effect and the project will proceed to the next step, which would be publishing a notice of intent to sell some or all of the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area, she said.
The public would have 60 days to comment on that notice.
“From where we are today, you’re still looking at several years before you see steel in the water,” Thurston-Keller said.
The BOEM is also considering another offshore area near Humbolt for potential wind energy generation.
Right now, the BOEM is asking the public to tell the agency what should be included in the Morro Bay area environmental assessment, which will not only look at the impacts of a wind farm should one be developed but also the impacts from activities to assess the suitability of the site.
Those include biological, archaeological, geological and geophysical surveys, core sampling and installing meteorological buoys.
In addition, the assessment will consider potential conflicts with such existing ocean uses as shipping and sport and commercial fishing as well as impacts on avian and marine mammal species and the viewshed.
Lisa Gilbane of the BOEM said the agency will consult with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the marine fisheries agencies, the California Coastal Commission and historic preservation agencies.
Gilbane also noted the assessment will consider only the potential lease area and won’t consider where the power generated by offshore wind turbines will come ashore, which would be within state purview.
Scott McMullen, one of the founding members of the Oregon Fishermen’s Cable Committee, which works to prevent conflicts between the Oregon commercial trawling fisheries and the subsea fiber optic industry, said the study should include a look at the cable alignment area as well.
Although not part of the environmental assessment, some participants were concerned about making sure an offshore wind generation project would have positive impacts on local communities.
“I believe you should require the project be built using the local workforce,” said Manley McNinch, who lives onshore of the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area and said he represents the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters.
Others asked about where the revenue from the leases would go.
Thurston-Keller said the lease fees would go into the U.S. Treasury’s general fund, but she noted there are several revenue streams from such a project, including funds due immediately upon auction of lease sites, a bond that must be posted by the companies, rental fees during their surveys of the sites and operating fees when the wind turbines are constructed.
Because of the depths of the seafloor in the lease area, BOEM is looking at anchored floating wind turbines rather than structures directly built on the bottom.