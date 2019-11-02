On Veterans Day, VFW Post 7139 will honor those who served in the United States military with an annual Veterans Day program, slated for Monday, Nov. 11 at the Solvang VFW Post.
Alvin Salge, Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139, explained that Veterans Day started as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1918 when fighting was ceased during WWI.
"VFW Post 7139 will honor and salute all American veterans who throughout our history have unselfishly placed their lives on the line for our freedom and way of life," Salge said.
Event guest speakers will include Vandenberg Air Force Base Col. Pete Flores, 14th Air Force Operations Commander, and VFW and American Legion members.
Patriotic music will be provided by the Santa Ynez Master Chorale and Santa Ynez High School bands and choir.
You have free articles remaining.
Following the program, a free luncheon will be hosted by Pam Gnekow’s Country Garden Catering and served by the Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Heritage Girls.
All veterans, their families and caring citizens are invited to attend.
"We also welcome veterans from allied countries who fought beside our service men and women," Salge said.