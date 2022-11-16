Results flipped in four of the closest races in the Nov. 8 General Election as a result of the first post-election update posted Tuesday evening by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.
Santa Maria City Council District 3 incumbent Gloria Soto, who was trailing challenger Steven Funkhouser by about 3 percentage points after the initial unofficial Election Day ballot counts, surged back to take the lead in Tuesday’s semi-official results.
Results from the Election Day count showed Funkhouser with 1,013 votes, or 51.5%, and Soto with 948 votes, or 48.2%.
But after the Election Division waded through most if not all of the 61,130 votes that remained to be counted as of last Thursday, the semi-official results showed Soto with 1,614 votes, or 50.2%, and Funkhouser with 1,589 votes, or 49.5%.
In the 4th District City Council race, where there was no incumbent, Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez held onto the lead, with 2,967 votes for 53.9%, over Carol Karamitsos, with 2,504 votes for 45.5%
Three other races saw flips from the unofficial Election Night totals.
In the race for mayor in Buellton, Dave King pulled in enough votes to go ahead of Elysia Lewis, who was leading in unofficial election night numbers.
In Tuesday’s semi-official tally, King pulled in 1,020 votes for 51%, while Lewis garnered 971 votes for 48.7%.
Another lead reversal came in the candidate-heavy Lompoc Unified School District race for the short-term, at-large seat as Jerri Thiel pulled up from second place to win with 2,881 votes and 24.9% of the vote, according to Tuesday’s semi-official results.
Thiel was followed by Nancy Schuler-Jones with 2,765 votes for 23.9%, Bree Valla with 2,452 votes and 21.2%, John Galisky with 2,141 votes and 18.5%, Joshua Zebley with 888 votes for 7.7% and Kathy Howard with 369 votes and 3.2%.
Another flip took place in the race for the short-term, at-large seat on Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education, where Christopher F. Johnson pulled up from second place on Election Night to lead with 2,881 votes and 35.8% in Tuesday’s updated semi-official results.
He was followed by Anna Schryer with 2,881 votes for 35.8% and Lee Rosenberg with 1,952 votes for 24.3%.
Although the percentages changed in the first post-election update, the results remained the same for the rest of the races.
In the 24th Congressional District contest, the Tuesday update from the California Secretary of State’s Office shows incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal retaining his solid lead, with 97,680 votes for 61.1%, over Republican challenger Brad Allen, with 62,281 votes for 38.9%.
The County Elections Division update showed 2nd District County Supervisor Gregg Hart maintaining his lead in the 37th Assembly District race, pulling in 72,357 votes for 59.3%, with former supervisor Mike Stoker taking in 49,687 votes for 40.7%.
In the Guadalupe City Council race, Christina Hernandez was elected to one seat with 861 votes for 58.7%, and incumbent Eugene Costa Jr. was returned to his seat with 566 votes for 38.6%.
Incumbent Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne held onto her seat with 4,346 votes for 54.2%, while challenger James I. Mosby collected 3,611 votes for 45%, according to the semi-official results.
In the Buellton City Council race, Hudson Hornick held onto his lead for the District 1 seat, with 389 votes for 55.4%, over opponent Tom Widroe, who took in 309 votes for 44%.
In Buellton’s District 4 race, David Silva maintained his lead, with 258 votes and 54.8%, over Art Mercado, who gathered 208 votes for 44.2%.
In Solvang, David Brown maintained his lead for the District 3 City Council seat with 140 votes and 47.3%, with V. Louise Smith taking 124 votes for 41.9% and Janice Mathews getting 29 votes for 9.8%.
District 4 candidate Elizabeth Orona also kept her lead at 318 votes for 51% over Robert Clarke with 304 votes for 48.7%.
In the County Board of Education Trustee Area 5 race, Judy Frost retained her lead, with 7,884 votes for 52.4%, over Gabriel A. Morales with 7,021 votes for 46.7%.
