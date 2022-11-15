Results flipped in one of the closest races in the Nov. 8 General Election as a result of the first post-election update posted Tuesday evening by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.

Santa Maria City Council 3rd District incumbent Gloria Soto, who was trailing challenger Steven Funkhouser by about 3 percentage points after the initial unofficial Election Day ballot counts, surged back to take the lead in Tuesday’s semi-official results.

Results from the Election Day count showed Funkhouser with 1,013 votes, or 51.5%, and Soto with 948 votes, or 48.2%.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

