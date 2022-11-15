Results flipped in one of the closest races in the Nov. 8 General Election as a result of the first post-election update posted Tuesday evening by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.
Santa Maria City Council 3rd District incumbent Gloria Soto, who was trailing challenger Steven Funkhouser by about 3 percentage points after the initial unofficial Election Day ballot counts, surged back to take the lead in Tuesday’s semi-official results.
Results from the Election Day count showed Funkhouser with 1,013 votes, or 51.5%, and Soto with 948 votes, or 48.2%.
But after the Election Division waded through most if not all of the 61,130 votes that remained to be counted as of last Thursday, the semi-official results showed Soto with 1,614 votes, or 50.2%, and Funkhouser with 1,589 votes, or 49.5%.
In the 4th District City Council race, where there was no incumbent, Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez held onto the lead, with 2,967 votes for 53.9%, over Carol Karamitsos, with 2,504 votes for 45.5%
Although the percentages changed for the various North County races in the first post-election update, the ultimate results didn’t for most races. The results will become final once they are certified by Dec. 16.
In the 24th Congressional District contest, the Tuesday update from the California Secretary of State’s Office show incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal retaining his solid lead, with 97,680 votes for 61.1%, over Republican challenger Brad Allen, with 62,281 votes for 38.9%.
The County Elections Division update showed Second District County Supervisor Gregg Hart maintaining his lead in the 37th Assembly District race, pulling in 72,357 votes for 59.3%, with former supervisor Mike Stoker taking in 49,687 votes for 40.7%.
In the Guadalupe City Council race, Christina Hernandez was elected to one seat with 861 votes for 58.7% and incumbent Eugene Costa Jr. was returned to his seat with 566 votes for 38.6%.