Update: de Werd, Porter win district seats in Santa Barbara County board of education bid

Bruce Porter and Michelle de Werd have won their respective district seats on the Santa Barbara County board of education, beating out District 3 incumbent Richard E. Fulton and District 4 incumbent Roberta E. Heter according to final, unofficial results.

In the District 3 race – considered to represent the most diversified swath of county demographics – Porter, of Santa Ynez, captured the majority with 10,785 votes, or 56.38%, as incumbent Richard E. Fulton of Santa Barbara ended the race with 8,234 votes, or 43.05% overall.

Michelle de Werd, of Los Olivos, won the District 4 seat with 8,372 votes or 46.52%, ending the face off between she and incumbent Heter, who will not return for another term. Heter ended the race with 6,031 or 33.51% of the votes, and former Solvang mayor Jim Richardson, garnered 3,475 votes or 19.31% overall.

Updated election results can be found on santamariatimes.com

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

