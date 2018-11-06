The lone incumbent apparently will return to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Trustees, holding a strong lead over the closest two challengers, based on unofficial early returns from Tuesday’s voting.
With one of the largest fields of any race in the county, voters had to choose from among 11 candidates, and with mail-in ballots counted and no precincts reporting, the leaders are incumbent Jan Clevenger with 2,209 votes, or 22.2 percent; Tory Babcock with 1,641 votes, or 16.5 percent; John L. Baeke with 9,114 votes, or 9.2 percent; and Eric J. Zivic with 869 votes, or 8.7 percent.
They’re followed by Elizabeth S. Breen, with 772 votes, or 7.8 percent; Carl Johnson with 750 votes, or 7.5 percent; Eileen Preston with 677 votes, or 6.8 percent; Tyler Sprague with 648 votes, or 6.5 percent; Kros Andrade with 545 votes, or 5.5 percent; Lori Parker with 493 votes, or 5.0 percent; and Jessica Yacoub with 407 votes, or 4.1 percent.