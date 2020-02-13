Tuesday deadline to register to vote in March 3 primary

Midnight Tuesday is the deadline for eligible citizens to register to vote in the March 3 Presidential Primary Election, said Joseph Holland, Santa Barbara County clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.
Citizens can register online at http://registertovote.ca.gov prior to midnight or complete a mail-in voter registration form available at any Santa Barbara County Elections Office, local libraries, post offices and DMV offices.
Voter registration cards postmarked on or before Feb. 18 will be accepted for the March 3 election, Holland said.
He also noted voters who have moved or changed their names must update their registration by completing a new voter registration form. Voters can verify their voter registration online at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.
All three County Election Offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to register voters and issue ballots; however, the offices will be closed Monday in observance of President’s Day.
You have free articles remaining.
Regular hours for the Santa Maria office at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134, are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Lompoc office at 401 E. Cypress St., Room 102, is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The main office in Santa Barbara at 4440-A Calle Real is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Citizens who registered with “no party preference” who want to vote for a presidential nominee from the Democratic, Libertarian or American Independent parties can request a cross-over ballot for one of those parties.
But to vote for a nominee from the Green, Peace and Freedom or Republican party, citizens must register as a member of that party.
For more information about “how to vote for president,” visit https://countyofsb.org/care/president.sbc.
For more information on registering and voting, call the County Elections Office toll-free at 800-722-8683.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.