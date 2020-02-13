Tuesday deadline to register to vote in March 3 primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Regular hours for the Santa Maria office at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134, are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Lompoc office at 401 E. Cypress St., Room 102, is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The main office in Santa Barbara at 4440-A Calle Real is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Citizens who registered with “no party preference” who want to vote for a presidential nominee from the Democratic, Libertarian or American Independent parties can request a cross-over ballot for one of those parties.

But to vote for a nominee from the Green, Peace and Freedom or Republican party, citizens must register as a member of that party.

For more information about “how to vote for president,” visit https://countyofsb.org/care/president.sbc.

For more information on registering and voting, call the County Elections Office toll-free at 800-722-8683.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.

