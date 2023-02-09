Spanish translation of Santa Maria City Council meetings will continue under the policy the council adopted last June, as the cost is low and the benefit high, despite a relatively low demand for the real-time service.
The cost of providing expanded Spanish translation services at council meetings became an issue during a budget discussion at the June 21, 2022, meeting.
Contracting for in-person translation was estimated at $40,000 over two years, with computer-generated translation projected at $10,000 to $15,000.
Council members voted 3-2 to continue providing translation services as they had been doing but directed staff to conduct outreach to Spanish media to gauge public interest for expanded services and to report back on the program in eight months.
Assistant City Manager Andrew Hackleman told the council Tuesday the staff planned to continue providing Spanish translation as directed, which includes providing translation during meetings by request, adding closed captions on YouTube videos and reaching out to the Spanish-speaking community through radio stations.
Hackleman said the city has provided Spanish translation during meetings through a roster of qualified interpreters on city staff, who are present at meetings and can provide translation services for audience members who request it at the start of the sessions
But residents can, and are encouraged to, sign up in advance on the city’s website.
Since the council’s decision on June 21 last year, the city received four requests for real-time translation services, two of which were made on-site and both for a single item — the social host ordinance — at the same meeting, Hackleman said.
The city has been using YouTube’s translation services for recorded meetings, which are also fully transcribed in Spanish.
Hackleman said Mayor Alice Patino has recorded announcements about translation services, council meeting days and times and council agendas for broadcast on Spanish radio stations.
“Fiscal considerations are not substantial for this [effort],” Hackleman said. “We’re enhancing what the city has been doing plus reincorporating things the city was doing prior to COVID.
“The impact to our community for this is not something significant in the sense that there’s anything that our residents need to be concerned about, but rather this is a net benefit to our Spanish-speaking residents,” he said.