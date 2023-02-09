Spanish translation of Santa Maria City Council meetings will continue under the policy the council adopted last June, as the cost is low and the benefit high, despite a relatively low demand for the real-time service.

The cost of providing expanded Spanish translation services at council meetings became an issue during a budget discussion at the June 21, 2022, meeting.

Contracting for in-person translation was estimated at $40,000 over two years, with computer-generated translation projected at $10,000 to $15,000.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

