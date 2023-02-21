With traffic flowing smoothly again along Union Valley Parkway into Orcutt after it was shut down for more than a month for repairs, officials with Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department are planning a comprehensive look at the Santa Maria Valley drainage system.

A major storm that pounded the area with rain Jan. 9 caused a sinkhole to develop on Union Valley Parkway near Bradley Road, leading to the collapse of part of the roadway and sidewalk as well as a drainage basin.

That sent stormwater rushing into the Hibiscus Court cul-de-sac and nearby Parkland Drive, where more than a dozen homes were damaged or destroyed.

