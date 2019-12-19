Traffic enforcement, residential code questions raised during southwest Santa Maria town hall

Traffic enforcement and questions about Santa Maria’s residential code were among the issued raised by community members Thursday during a neighborhood town hall.
Held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, the meeting drew about 10 community members from the city’s southwest quadrant.
Mayor Alice Patino led the meeting with remarks about the 2020 census and touted new development and construction in the city.
The 2020 census, which will be conducted online for the first time, will determine how much federal funding the city receives.
“It’s really important that we get that money and, in order to get that money, we need an accurate count,” she said. “It’s really hard [to get an accurate count] in a community like ours where you have several families living in one home.”
Patino also thanked city residents for passing the Measure U sales tax, saying it allowed the city to start offering Sunday hours at the library and beef up staffing in the police and fire departments.
You have free articles remaining.
After Patino’s remarks, attendees left the church auditorium and moved into a smaller room where city officials listened to comments and fielded questions.
Mike Maldonado, who serves on the board of a southwest Santa Maria homeowners association, said he came to get more clarity on the different code enforcement rules regarding trees, foliage allowed in common areas and on front yards.
“I appreciate the city doing this — this is really nice to allow folks to come here and get questions answered,” he said.
Lisa — who asked that her last name not be used — said she was at Thursday’s meeting to voice her concerns about the lack of traffic enforcement in the city.
“There are some areas where children are going to school and people are running crosswalks,” she said. “The city has a lot of red-light violators.”
The area around Battles Elementary School, near Newlove Drive and Miller Street, is particularly bad, she said. “There’s a lot of kids crossing every morning and nobody stops for those kids.”
Thursday night’s meeting was the final meeting in a series of four neighborhood town halls hosted by Patino and city department heads in recent months.
In August, October and November, the city held meetings to seek input on issues affecting residents in the three other quadrants of Santa Maria.
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed