Thomas Watson

Tracy City Attorney Thomas T. Watson is slated to begin working as Santa Maria's top lawyer on June 17.

 Contributed

Thomas T. Watson, city attorney for Tracy, will begin working as Santa Maria's top lawyer in June, Mayor Alice Patino announced Monday.

A graduate of Santa Clara University and Fresno State, Watson has 30 years of legal experience, including 20 years in municipal law. He has represented eight California cities, including South Lake Tahoe and Woodlake.

Watson is set to replace former City Attorney Gil Trujillo, who retired in December. 

The City Council is scheduled to approve Watson’s employment contract at its regular meeting May 7, and Watson is scheduled to report to work June 17.

Watson's employment contract calls for him to receive an annual salary of $201,875. 

Patino said Watson comes highly recommended by co-workers and other attorneys.

“I have confidence in his abilities to manage and lead the City Attorney’s Office for years to come,” she said in a Monday news release. “I look forward to him effectively managing the legal needs of our city.”

The City Attorney’s Office provides a wide range of legal services for the City Council, city boards and commissions, and all 10 operating departments. In addition, the City Attorney’s Office oversees the city’s code compliance operation.

