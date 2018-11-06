It appears Jim Richardson’s long run as mayor may be coming to an end, with Ryan Toussaint poised to move into that role from his council seat if early returns from Tuesday’s election hold true.
With mail-in ballots counted but no precincts reporting, Toussaint had pulled in 709 votes, or 58.6 percent, compared to Richardson’s 497, or 41.1 percent.
If Richardson is ousted from the mayor’s seat that he’s held for a decade, the council then will have to fill Toussaint’s seat.
Although the mayor has no more power than any other council member and serves mostly to chair the meetings, Toussaint represents a new generation on the council and based his campaign on bringing new ideas and new technology to governing the city.
In a pre-election forum, Toussaint said it is most important for the mayor to lead the council to consensus as a guide, to restructure policies and to make the permit process as simple as possible.
“A strong mayor can help increase revenue … and reduce taxes,” he said, as well as help the city meet state mandates on controlling stormwater and treating wastewater.
Toussaint was first elected to the council in 2016 in a race so close that just 62 votes separated the top three candidates in a field of four seeking two seats.
After being sworn in, Toussaint was chosen to serve as mayor pro tem in his first year on the council.
Richardson, 80, has been involved in Solvang city government since he was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2000.
He joined the Parks & Recreation Commission in 2005, and when a seat opened that year on the City Council, he was chosen to serve out an unexpired term.
In 2006, Richardson ran to retain the seat and won.
Two years later, he ran for mayor, was elected and has held the job ever since, frequently running for re-election unopposed.