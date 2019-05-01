Two dozen sign-waving demonstrators marched Wednesday in downtown Santa Maria to call attention to the plight of immigrants and celebrate the work of organized labor.
Santa Maria's march was one of the hundreds of similar events held in communities all across the country to highlight workers’ rights in honor of May Day.
On Wednesday, demonstrators began their march at City Hall, worked their way north until reaching Main Street, then made their way back for a rally that featured speeches from several local labor organizers in both English and Spanish.
Marchers chanted “si se puede,” Spanish for “yes, it can be done,” and “today we march, tomorrow we vote.”
City Councilwoman Gloria Soto said the labor movement had delivered workers many victories, including a 40-hour workweek, but that the fight for better working conditions wasn’t over.
“Just because we have the eight-hour workday, just because we’ve seen a lot of victories in the past doesn’t mean the work is done,” she said. “We’re still having to fight for workers’ rights, immigrant rights and social justice. When it comes to protecting workers, there is no movement too powerful or too radical.”
Jose Segura, president of the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association, said May Day was about making services — like education — fair for everyone.
What if you ran for president and nobody came? That was the dilemma Santa Maria resident Mark A. Pierce faced Tuesday evening at the Gospel Church on West Fesler Street, where he was prepared to explain his platform, his goals and his plans for achieving them in the Oval Office.
“It doesn’t matter if you're an immigrant child, an undocumented child, a native-born child or naturalized child — every child in America has access to free, quality education and that’s important,” he said. “We know that unions are the backbone of what makes things fair in this country.”
Several labor organizers who spoke Wednesday used the opportunity to speak out the status of their current bargaining efforts.
Vibiana Saavedra, an organizer with the UDW Homecare Providers Union, which represents in-care home providers, said the union was currently in negotiations with Santa Barbara County over a new contract.
“One of the things we’re fighting for right now is that we receive better wages,” she said. “Darn it, we save taxpayers a lot of money. Do you know it costs four times more to send somebody to a nursing home?
“Sometimes caregivers are doing the same work workers do, but we don’t get paid like nurses do,” she said. “We need better pay and, especially, we need benefits. We need vision, we need dental just like other workers do.”
UDW Homecare Providers Union organizer Yesenia DeCasaus spoke about the economic contributions immigrants make to the country’s economy.
The sixth annual Day of Hope raised $231,906 to support patients at the Mission Hope Cancer Center, surpassing last year’s total by more than $20,000 and bringing the total amount raised over six years to a little under $1,000,000.
“Foreign-born Americans pay $300 billion in taxes to the United States,” she said. “Undocumented immigrants pay an estimated $24 billion in federal taxes. Let’s think about that. The labor movement is here to stand up for everybody, whether you have legal documents to be here or not because we all contribute to the community.”