Three-story apartment complex proposed for downtown Santa Maria

Recreation and Parks Commissioner Yleana Velasco said tenants interested in downtown living would understand the reduced parking.

“We can’t have a parking requirement that is that stringent when you’re downtown,” she said.

The project will require approval from the Planning Commission to move forward.

The committee also heard an update regarding Nikfarjam’s planned multi-use project at the northwest corner of Broadway and Main Street.

Originally approved by the City Council in January 2018 as a four-story building, Nikfarjam has asked to eliminate one of the floors.

“The whole goal was to design a project that really fit the needs of the city,” he said. “When we started, we wanted to put a four-story building with 36 units. Then we went down to 32. Then we went down to 27.”

Nikfarjam said the construction cost of a four-story building with an underground parking area made sense on 36 units but couldn’t be justified with the reduction to 27 apartments.