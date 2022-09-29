About 60 Santa Maria residents turned out Wednesday night to ask questions of District 3 and 4 candidates for City Council at a unique-format forum in the city library’s Shepard Hall.

Three of the four candidates — District 4 candidate Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez and District 3 candidates Steven Funkhouser and incumbent Gloria Soto — participated in the event sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

District 4 candidate Carol Karamitsos had a commitment to attend a conference but sent a message to the forum on video.

