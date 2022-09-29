Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez, running for the Santa Maria City Council District 4 seat, listens to a question from the audience during a public forum Wednesday night sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
A map from the Santa Maria website shows City Council District 3 in yellow and District 4 in purple. Council seats for both districts are up for election Nov. 8.
About 60 Santa Maria residents turned out Wednesday night to ask questions of District 3 and 4 candidates for City Council at a unique-format forum in the city library’s Shepard Hall.
Three of the four candidates — District 4 candidate Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez and District 3 candidates Steven Funkhouser and incumbent Gloria Soto — participated in the event sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
District 4 candidate Carol Karamitsos had a commitment to attend a conference but sent a message to the forum on video.
The event began with a half-hour when candidates and citizens could mingle, followed by introductory statements by each candidate as the audience sat in three separate groups.
Each candidate then joined one of the groups to respond to questions for about 20 minutes before rotating to the next group and then the next.
Here are paraphrased questions candidates were asked and their paraphrased and quoted answers:
Aguilera-Hernandez
Q: What can the city do to keep kids from joining gangs?
A: Children are most susceptible at the elementary school age, and by seventh grade it’s too late to intervene, so anti-gang programs must target sixth graders.
“We really must put systems in place to create programs they want to go to.”
Q: How would you find innovative programs for kids?
A: “I wouldn’t be asking adults … . I would be asking the kids. … We’ve been telling you for a long time what you need. I’m asking you, ‘What do you need?’”
Q: How do you feel about funding the police?
A: There are now 24 vacancies in the Police Department. They have 16 to 19 officers on duty at a time. That means there are 5,000 people for each officer.
The city has been funding the police through the General Fund. I would like to supplement them with mental health workers, which are funded by the county.
“I solve problems for a living. I think we have problems that are solvable.”
Funkhouser
Q: What can be done to improve police response time?
A: “Our police officers are overworked. They’re doing the job of three people.”
Response times could be improved with more officers. But the city is having trouble recruiting and retaining officers because the officers “don’t feel supported by the city, they don’t feel supported by the community.”
Q: How would you deal with rising crime and gangs?
A: “To impact crime and gangs, we need to provide people with dignity in housing.”
I agree crime is bad, but when you really look at the crimes, the victims are young men of color.
“People subjected to the criminal justice system often don’t even have a high school diploma. … We need to fund better education. … We need to focus on the prevention of crime, and you do that by lifting families out of poverty.”
Q: What is the city’s number for affordable housing?
A: “The city has made some strides when it comes to affordable housing, but it’s not enough.”
I have heard there is a seven-year wait for affordable housing.
“I would vote for rent stabilization.
Q: Why isn’t the city solving traffic by moving people to the outskirts of the city?
A: “We should be able to have a community where people can live, work and play where they live.”
The problem is the speed of traffic. “We need to look at the way we build our roads.” We need more bike lanes and to narrow our streets.
