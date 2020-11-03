'This is a privilege': Lompoc residents cast their ballots ahead of Election Night

Lompoc residents made their way early Tuesday to one of four polling places in town to cast their ballots and collect an "I Voted" sticker, ensuring their voices were heard on Election Day.

Walking up the front steps of The Mission Club sporting shorts, sweatshirts and face coverings, first-time voters and brothers Levi Robbins, 19, and Daniel Robbins, 20, said exercising their right to vote now that they are officially old enough is an important part of being a U.S. citizen. And it's "an obligation" they don't take lightly.

"A lot of people put their lives on the line for our voices to be heard," Daniel said.

Levi believes that this election is going to bring the biggest changes to the country and that turning up to vote this year was crucial.

"I feel like if we didn't vote, we'd be stupid not to," Levi said.

In addition to socially distant waiting lines and sanitized polling booths to meet COVID-19 safety protocols, an outside walk-up station featuring a large blue ballot box managed by two poll workers was conveniently located for easy ballot drop-offs.

Poll worker Shelby, who circulated both inside and outside while donning a plastic face shield, said she reported for duty to The Mission Club at 6 a.m. in preparation for the first wave of early voters at 7 a.m.

"All that I can say is that today has been the busiest day," she said, noting that poll workers are being trained while in motion. "We're all doing the best we can."