'There are no good decisions here': Budget proposing cuts approved by Santa Maria City Council

Ultimately, a majority of the council elected not to reconsider funding for the Fire Department, with Mayor Alice Patino saying their budget allocations could be re-evaluated closer to the second fiscal year.

"All the departments are hurting ... There are no good decisions here. We need to suck it up and figure out how to do this," Patino said.

Soto pushed for the council to wait to approve the budget until after seeing recommendations from the City Manager's Office, but her motion was overruled by fellow council members, along with suggestions to hold a community workshop to allow for more community input.

Next steps

City Manager Jason Stilwell said although neither the library or the pool would be able to reopen in the next two weeks, city staff would look into ways to reopen the facilities sooner than January.

While the $217 million budget for 2020-21 avoids any employee layoffs, a hiring freeze will remain in place for the foreseeable future, with vacant positions planned to be unfunded.

Stilwell also said city staff will examine the financial situation in the city closely, with the possibility of making budget adjustments in the next three to six months if needed.