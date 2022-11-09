081522 Lompoc back to school 08.JPG
Buy Now

The bus arrives on the first day of classes at Cabrillo High School in August in this photo file. A $125 million school improvements bond failed to reach the 55% voter threshold for passage, making it the third bond campaign to fail since 2016, and 20 years since the district saw funding for campus modernizations. 

 Len Wood, Contributor

Lompoc Unified School District's Measure A2022 school improvements bond fell short of passing vote totals showed Wednesday.

With 100% of votes from all 23 precincts accounted for, 4,295 votes favored the bond, or 52% overall, versus 48% or 3,954 voters opposing its passage.

The measure needed 55% to pass.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0