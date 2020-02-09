24th Congressional candidate Andy Caldwell: Neither party is serving the needs of the people

About the race

Incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara is being challenged for his 24th Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives by Santa Barbara civil engineer Kenneth Young, who has no party preference, and Republican Andy Caldwell, nonprofit organization executive director and self-described government watchdog from Santa Maria, in the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.

If none of the three receives a clear majority of all the votes — that is, more than 50 percent — then the top two vote-getters will move on to the General Election in November.

For complete information about the March 3 primary, visit the Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor and Registrar of Voters website at https://countyofsb.org/care and click on “Elections,” then choose topics from the drop-down menus.