Councilwomen Gloria Soto and Etta Waterfield — the victors of the city’s first by-district elections — were sworn in Tuesday to serve four-year terms on the Santa Maria City Council.
The swearing-in ceremony caps off the 2018 City Council election, the results of which were certified by the county earlier this month.
Scores of supporters filled the council chambers, and spilled out into the hallway, to support Soto and Waterfield. After Soto was worn in, supporters chanted, “Si se puede,” which translates to “Yes, we can.”
In her first remarks from the dais, Soto spoke about the city’s first district elections and what she hopes to bring to the City Council. “This election was one for the history books,” she said. “For the first time, Santa Marians had the chance to elect council members by district, giving me the opportunity to engage with voters in a way that would not be possible in a citywide election.”
Soto said the results of the 3rd District race showed Santa Marians wanted change. “They were ready for a more inclusive city government, one that would truly listen to the needs of all its people,” she said. “I promise to stay grounded and connected to the many needs of our community during this next four years. And to never forget who elected me to this position. Just because the election is over doesn’t mean the work has ended. Please continue to stay engaged, to stay informed, to ask questions, and above all else, to hold us accountable.”
After being sworn in to her second term, Waterfield spoke about her gratitude at having the opportunity to continue serving Santa Maria. “This is a job I do not take lightly,” she said. “At times, there’s been very hard decisions to make and I know there’s going to be in the future very hard decisions to make. But I will continue to do my best. I wanted to thank my opponent, Mr. Gutierrez. You had me running a good race.”
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, several people who supported Soto’s campaign spoke about their experience during the City Council election.
Lupita Rios, who supported Soto’s campaign, said she hoped Soto’s election would help build a stronger connection between the youth and city government. “I’m here on behalf of a lot of the young people in Santa Maria,” she said. “This campaign was a special one for me, and for a lot of the community, because we saw the passion and the dedication that we’re capable of.”
After the swearing-in ceremony, Councilman Dr. Michael Moats was appointed to serve as mayor pro tem for a one-year period.
Honoring retiring officials
On Tuesday, the council also issued a proclamation to honor retiring Councilman Jack Boysen, who stepped down after eight years of service.
In his remarks, Boysen thanked city staff and the other council members for their work and offered congratulations to the newly sworn-in Soto. “It has been my pleasure to serve the citizens of the city of Santa Maria this past eight years,” he said.
Boysen also offered advice to city officials, encouraging the city to move forward with the downtown streetscape plan, set up a rainy day fund for vital services from part of the proceeds of the Measure U2018 sales tax, which will go into effect next spring, and ensure the neediest of Santa Maria’s citizens have adequate services. “It is beyond me that in a country of 300 million people, the richest country in the world I might add, that we cannot house the 600,000 most vulnerable homeless in our nation,” he said. “We have to do our part.”
On the subject of H-2A farmworker housing in single-family homes, Boysen said there is a simple fix. “Any time you have more than six unrelated individuals in a residence, it is a boardinghouse and needs to comply with the rules and regulations established for their use.”
Lastly, Boysen addressed the citizens of Santa Maria. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve this great city,” he said. “I hope that in some small way I have left the city in a better place than it was when I got here eight years ago.”
In other business, the City Council recognized the winners of the “Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights” contest and adopted retirement resolutions to honor City Attorney Gil Trujillo and Santa Maria Police Sgt. Steven Lopez.
Trujillo has served as the city’s top lawyer for the past 14 years. During that time, he assisted the city in its transition to district elections and handled a variety of claims and lawsuits. “It’s been my pleasure and honor to serve as your legal representative,” Trujillo said. “Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with fantastic department heads and city managers.”
Lopez, who has served in the Police Department for the past 25 years, thanked his wife for her support throughout his career. “I think our police families also serve with us, so thank you for putting up with all the shift changes and all of my crazy schedules.”
Police Chief Police Phil Hansen said Lopez was a model of professionalism as an officer. “They say a picture is worth a thousand words and that’s the case with [Lopez] here,” Hansen said. “He’s always squared away in his appearance, always squared away in his grooming, always squared away in his work product.”