Cannabis issues will take up most of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday in Santa Maria, where changes to the land use ordinance and the licensing ordinance will be considered.
Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.
In one item, the board will consider County Planning Commission recommendations for amending the County Land Use and Development Code and the Coastal Zoning Ordinance affecting the unincorporated inland areas of the county and the Coastal Zone, respectively.
One of the amendments would increase the area where residents must be notified when commercial cannabis activities are proposed within an established developed residential neighborhood, a residential neighborhood or that would require the use of a public roadway within either of those areas.
Another amendment would also further regulate commercial cannabis activities in the unincorporated inland areas zoned Agriculture 1, requiring a conditional use permit on parcels of less than 20 acres where currently only a land use permit is required.
In a second item, supervisors will consider a number of potential amendments to the County Code’s Chapter 50, which regulates the licensing of commercial cannabis operations, to improve the effectiveness of the regulatory system and address issues that were not foreseen when initially adopted.
When the board amended Chapter 50, and during the Planning Commissions consideration of amendments to the zoning ordinance in April, members of the public made a number of suggestions for improving the regulations.
Supervisors will be provided with potential amendments to consider that were developed from those suggestions.
The staff is seeking general direction on the potential amendments from the board and will return at a future meeting with amending language for supervisors to consider.
Concerns raised by the public included getting cannabis operations to comply with odor control requirements as soon as possible and limiting the number of cannabis operations allowed in the county.
Suggestions for earlier odor control include requiring cultivators currently growing cannabis to demonstrate the effectiveness of their proposed odor control systems during the process of applying for a business license.
Another option would require cannabis operators applying for a business license to submit their land use permit or evidence that a cannabis land use entitlement application has been accepted for processing by the Planning & Development Department.
As for limiting cannabis operations, one option would cap the number of cannabis cultivation operations countywide, while another would cap the number of acres of cannabis cultivation countywide while maintaining the established Carpinteria Agricultural Overlay cap.
Currently, cannabis cultivation in the Carpinteria overlay is limited to 186 acres, and as of June 21, operators had submitted permit applications for 201 acres of cannabis operations.
A proposed amendment would say that approval of a land use permit would place the operator on a cultivation license eligibility list, and business licenses would be issued to operators in the order they are listed.