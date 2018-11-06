Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ proposal to create an independent commission to draw supervisorial boundaries is still leading a similar measure from a citizens group, based on early election returns Tuesday.
With mail-in ballots counted and 137 of 263 precincts (52.1 percent of precincts) reporting, Measure G2018 has garnered 29,746 “yes” votes for 53.1 percent and 26,279 “no” votes for 46.9 percent, with Measure H2018 picking up just 17,405 “yes” votes for 31.9 percent and 37,080 “no” votes for 68.1 percent.
Known as the “You Draw the Lines” ordinance, Measure G would create the County of Santa Barbara Citizens’ Independent Redistricting Commission.
The ordinance was developed by 1st District Supervisor and Board Chairman Das Williams' staff and introduced as an alternative to a similar initiative presented in a petition from the Reason in Government citizens group.
The Reason in Government initiative, Measure H, would require the county to create the County of Santa Barbara Independent Redistricting Commission.
Proponents qualified the measure for the ballot, giving supervisors the option of adopting it or leaving it up to voters to decide. Supervisors chose to put it on the ballot while offering their alternative to it.
Although the two commissions have similar names and similar missions — to redraw the the county’s supervisorial district boundaries without gerrymandering — the biggest differences are in their size and how the members would be selected.
The Reason in Government ordinance, set forth in just over three pages of text, calls for a commission of five members and five alternates, while the nearly 11-page “You Draw the Lines” ordinance commission would have 11 members.
The makeup of the commissions and the qualifications specified to be a member vary considerably between the two proposed ordinances, and their methods of selecting the members diverge even more widely.
Among the Reason in Government requirements, the commission must include a member from each district but may not include more than two from the same political party.
Alternates must be registered to the same political party as the commission member from that district.
The “You Draw the Lines” ordinance says qualified applicants cannot have changed parties within five years prior to being appointed and the proportion of political party members should be as close as possible to that of the county’s registered voters.