Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ proposal to create an independent commission to draw supervisorial boundaries appears to be leading a similar measure put forward by a citizens group, based on early election returns Tuesday.
With mail-in ballots counted but no precincts reporting, Measure G2018 has garnered 25,272 “yes” votes for 51.5 percent and 23,828 “no” votes for 48.5 percent, with Measure H2018 picking up just 15,171 “yes” votes for 31.8 percent and 32,591 “no” votes for 68.2 percent.
Known as the “You Draw the Lines” ordinance, Measure G would create the County of Santa Barbara Citizens’ Independent Redistricting Commission.
The ordinance was developed by the staff of 1st District Supervisor and Board Chairman Das Williams and introduced in July as an alternative to a similar initiative presented in a petition from the Reason in Government citizens group in May.
The Reason in Government initiative, Measure H, would require the county to create the County of Santa Barbara Independent Redistricting Commission. Proponents qualified the measure for the ballot, giving supervisors the option of adopting it or leaving it up to voters to decide. Supervisors chose to put it on the ballot while offering their alternative to it.
Although the two commissions have similar names and similar missions — to redraw the boundaries of the county’s supervisorial districts without gerrymandering — the biggest differences are in their size, how the members would be selected and the processes each would use.
Reason in Government’s processes are relatively simple, while the “You Draw the Lines” processes are more complex with what proponents said are additional safeguards.
The Reason in Government ordinance, set forth in just over three pages of text, calls for a commission that would consist of five members and five alternates, while the nearly 11-page “You Draw the Lines” ordinance would establish a commission of 11 members.
The makeup of the commissions and the qualifications specified to be a member vary considerably between the two proposed ordinances, and their methods of selecting the members diverge even more widely.
Among the Reason in Government requirements, the commission must include a member from each of the five districts but may not include more than two members of the same political party.
Alternates for each district representative must be registered to the same political party as the commission member from that district.
The “You Draw the Lines” ordinance’s only references to political parties include that qualified applicants cannot have changed parties within five years prior to being appointed.
It also says the final makeup of the commission should be as close as possible to the same proportion of political party members as that of the county’s registered voters but does not have to be exact.