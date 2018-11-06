Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ proposal to create an independent commission to draw supervisorial boundaries apparently won voter approval over a similar measure put forward by a citizens group, based on the most recent returns Tuesday night.
With mail-in ballots counted and 263 of 263 precincts reporting, Measure G2018 had garnered 41,504 “yes” votes for 52.3 percent and 37,853 “no” votes for 47.7 percent, with Measure H2018 picking up just 25,140 “yes” votes for 32.8 percent and 51,576 “no” votes for 67.2 percent.
Known as the “You Draw the Lines” ordinance, Measure G will create the County of Santa Barbara Citizens’ Independent Redistricting Commission.
The ordinance was developed by the staff of 1st District Supervisor and Board Chairman Das Williams and introduced as an alternative to a similar initiative presented in a petition from the Reason in Government citizens group.
The Reason in Government initiative, Measure H, would have required the county to create the County of Santa Barbara Independent Redistricting Commission.
Proponents qualified the measure for the ballot, giving supervisors the option of adopting it or leaving it up to voters to decide. Supervisors chose to put it on the ballot while offering their alternative measure.
Although the two commissions had similar names and similar missions — to redraw the boundaries of the county’s supervisorial districts without gerrymandering — the biggest differences were in their size and how the members would be selected.
Reason in Government’s processes were relatively simple, while the “You Draw the Lines” processes are more complex with what proponents said are additional safeguards.
The Reason in Government ordinance, set forth in just over three pages of text, called for a commission of five members and five alternates, while the nearly 11-page “You Draw the Lines” ordinance will establish a commission of 11 members.
The makeup of the commissions and the qualifications specified to be a member varied considerably between the two, and their methods of selecting the members diverged even more widely.
Among the Reason in Government requirements, the commission had include a member from each district but could not include more than two members of the same political party.
Alternates for each district representative had to be registered to the same political party as the member from that district.
The “You Draw the Lines” ordinance says applicants cannot have changed parties within five years prior to being appointed.
It also says the final makeup of the commission should include political party members as closely proportional as possible to that of the county’s registered voters.