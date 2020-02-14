Supervisors put $10M in Edison funds into roads destroyed by fire, debris flow

With the slopes above the coastline stripped of vegetation, there was nothing to hold back nearly 4 inches of rain that drenched the hillsides in one night, unleashing rivers of mud, boulders bigger than cars, trees, buildings, vehicles and other debris.

The debris flow left 22 people dead and 28 injured, destroyed 65 homes and damaged 468, damaged 20 commercial buildings and closed Highway 101 for almost two weeks.

Damage could have been much worse, however, if county officials had not heeded a National Weather Service storm forecast and prepared by clearing debris basins and staging equipment and personnel, which also figured into the overall cost.

County Public Works Director Scott McGolpin said the debris flow left 500,000 of cubic yards of debris, which required about 50,000 additional truck trips to remove, further damaging roadways.

“The roads lost 10 to 20 years of service life in a few months,” McGolpin said.

The Public Works Department put together a list of 60 road segments for repairs, assigned a priority to each segment and plotted them all on a map. The total expected price tag is $10.4 million.

McGolpin said the work will be done in three to four phases.