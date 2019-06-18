Another $14,699 was allocated to Cabrillo High School’s recommended Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund grant Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, giving the school the opportunity to complete the renovation of the interactive tide pool exhibit in the campus aquarium.
Lompoc Union School District had sought $125,000 from the 2018-19 funding cycle for the CREF grants, and the county staff had recommended an allocation of $85,331.
But the aquarium project drew strong support from the board, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam recommending an increase in the grant, taking the funds that otherwise would be deferred into an account being built up for some future major purchase of coastal property.
“There’s a lot more there than capital investment,” Adam said, asking the two student representatives of the project how many youths were involved in it, the answer being 200 students in six classes.
“It’s fantastic,” Adam said. “I think we should fund that instead of deferring (to the acquisition fund).”
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann agreed.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said he understood the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had provided the aquarium with a grant and asked if that was true.
Chase Fichtner responded that the school had raised $25,000 and the Chumash had agreed to match up to $25,000 whatever additional amount is raised for the renovation project.
“If we got $100,000 and they give us $25,000, that would fund the project,” Fichtner said.
He and fellow representative Hannah Caro said the aquarium started out with one teacher and one student, and today the facility handles an average of five elementary school tours a day and a total of 7,000 students per year.
He noted the touch tanks are inadequate, as they are not accessible to younger children and the handicapped and do not provide “an authentic experience," and the filtration system is inadequate.
The new touch tanks would be in a circular pattern, with a cascading series of “pools,” providing a level accessible to various ages and abilities.
In addition, the renovated tanks will use less water, and the new filtration system will cut electricity use by 80% over the existing system.
First District Supervisor Das Williams wanted to see a County Community Services Department project to renovate the east end of Lookout Park in Summerland be fully funded, adding if the board decided on less than the requested $166,000 full funding, he wanted the staff to come up with alternative funding to get it going.
“I don’t want to kick the can another nine months down the road,” Williams said.
But only Cabrillo’s aquarium was approved for a higher award.
Other projects that sought grants and the funds they were awarded included NatureTrack, $13,400, for another van to expand its “Seafaris”; Santa Barbara ChannelKeeper, $4,000, for educational and operational costs related to Marine Protected Areas; and Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, $4,000, for a van to transport rescued marine animals.
Also awarded grants were the city of Goleta, $66,430, for acquisition of a Mathilda Drive parcel; Santa Barbara County Trails Council, $20,000, for planning a Jalama Coastal Trail; Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, $35,430, for archaeological research and excavation of the 1923 Cecil B. DeMille set of “The Ten Commandments; and the Community Services Department, $60,000, for renovation of Lookout Park.
CREF funds are provided by oil companies operating along the Coastal Zone and offshore to mitigate recreation, aesthetic, tourism and biological impacts from their operations.