The Board of Supervisors declined to allocate any of Santa Barbara County’s more than $1 million in unanticipated cannabis tax revenue Tuesday, deciding instead to wait until the budget preparation process in April to decide how it should be spent.

Supervisors voted 1-4, with only 1st District Supervisor Das Williams voting in favor of his own amended motion, to approve allocating about half of the $1.066 million more than the estimated cannabis tax revenues that were incorporated into the current budget.

After the failure of the motion — which would have required a four-fifths vote for approval — the board directed the staff to return in April with a comprehensive list of potential projects and programs for a one-time use of the funds.

Some supervisors were concerned the categories of projects listed in the staff report were only the ones a few departments had submitted before the report was prepared.

“I have a lot of things I would like that aren’t on this list,” 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said.

Williams' initial motion was to spend all the excess revenue now on the projects listed in the staff report, but with the exception of only a couple of those, the rest of the board wanted to allocate the excess funds during the regular budget process.

“We have variances in every funding stream we have,” noted 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, later asking, “Where else are we trending ahead? … We could end up having two budget cycles every year.”

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam did not support allocating funds now, but he also said cannabis tax revenue should be prioritized for taking enforcement action against those operating illegally and those not paying taxes.

“Our first priority has got to be enforcement,” Adam said. “Until we have the whole milieu under control countywide, we need to direct this money to that end.”

Board Chairman and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino didn’t favor spending all the money on enforcement nor allocating any of the funds now.

“I really want to wait and see the entire list,” he said, noting he didn’t want to spend the money and have his district’s librarian come to him later and say she needed money.

But Williams argued for allocating at least half the funds now and making sure the money was spent to provide benefits to the community, which he said was especially important in his district that’s feeling the greatest impact of the cannabis industry.

“I hope that we will try to create a compromise to move forward today,” Williams said. “I think, you know, not making a decision is a failure.”

He pointed out that when the budget was prepared, he said supervisors should be spending more on community benefits, but the response he got was that the board should wait to see if revenues came in above what was anticipated.

“And here it is, and it came in more than anticipated, and if we don’t do anything, that’s going to really tick me off,” Williams said. “It’s going to make me question this whole game where we severely underbudget, then we bring it [back] when it requires a four-fifths vote, and then we can’t get anything through to the community.

“And it really pisses me off ֫— it’s wrong,” he said. “We should provide community benefit from this issue.”

His amended motion would have allocated $54,000 to buy three handheld THC analyzers, $66,000 to small community grants, $100,000 each to parks projects and to county electric vehicle charging stations and $200,000 to active transportation projects.

He also wanted, per board policy, to spend the full 18% of the revenue on infrastructure and maintenance, with the balance of the revenues to go to start-up costs for additional enforcement personnel.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.