The Board of Supervisors declined to allocate any of
Santa Barbara County’s more than $1 million in unanticipated cannabis tax revenue Tuesday, deciding instead to wait until the budget preparation process in April to decide how it should be spent.
Supervisors voted 1-4, with only
1st District Supervisor Das Williams voting in favor of his own amended motion, to approve allocating about half of the $1.066 million more than the estimated cannabis tax revenues that were incorporated into the current budget.
After the failure of the motion — which would have required a four-fifths vote for approval — the board directed the staff to return in April with a comprehensive list of potential projects and programs for a one-time use of the funds.
Some supervisors were concerned the categories of projects listed in the staff report were only the ones a few departments had submitted before the report was prepared.
Santa Barbara County’s cannabis tax revenue for the fourth-quarter of last fiscal year rose to $2.3 million, a 60% increase from the two previ…
Williams' initial motion was to spend all the excess revenue now on the projects listed in the staff report, but with the exception of only a couple of those, the rest of the board wanted to allocate the excess funds during the regular budget process.
“We have variances in every funding stream we have,” noted
2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, later asking, “Where else are we trending ahead? … We could end up having two budget cycles every year.” Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam did not support allocating funds now, but he also said cannabis tax revenue should be prioritized for taking enforcement action against those operating illegally and those not paying taxes.
“Our first priority has got to be enforcement,”
Adam said. “Until we have the whole milieu under control countywide, we need to direct this money to that end.”
“I really want to wait and see the entire list,” he said, noting he didn’t want to spend the money and have his district’s librarian come to him later and say she needed money.
But Williams argued for allocating at least half the funds now and making sure the money was spent to provide benefits to the community, which he said was especially important in his district that’s feeling the greatest impact of the cannabis industry.
“I hope that we will try to create a compromise to move forward today,” Williams said. “I think, you know, not making a decision is a failure.”
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
He pointed out that when the budget was prepared, he said supervisors should be spending more on community benefits, but the response he got was that the board should wait to see if revenues came in above what was anticipated.
“And here it is, and it came in more than anticipated, and if we don’t do anything, that’s going to really tick me off,” Williams said. “It’s going to make me question this whole game where we severely underbudget, then we bring it [back] when it requires a four-fifths vote, and then we can’t get anything through to the community.
“And it really pisses me off ֫— it’s wrong,” he said. “We should provide community benefit from this issue.”
His amended motion would have allocated $54,000 to buy three handheld THC analyzers, $66,000 to small community grants, $100,000 each to parks projects and to county electric vehicle charging stations and $200,000 to active transportation projects.
He also wanted, per board policy, to spend the full 18% of the revenue on infrastructure and maintenance, with the balance of the revenues to go to start-up costs for additional enforcement personnel.
092719 Roots dispensary 07.jpg
An employee arranges products in a display case at opening of the Roots Dispensary in Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Roots dispensary 01.jpg
The Roots Dispensary co-owner Luis Castaneda, left, leads a tour Friday of the newest cannabis dispensary in Lompoc.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Roots dispensary 13.jpg
Ulisses Cervantes arranges products at the opening of the Roots Dispensary in Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Roots dispensary 12.jpg
Products are displayed at the opening of the Roots Dispensary in Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Roots dispensary 11.jpg
Employees prepare for customers at opening of the Roots Dispensary in Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Roots dispensary 10.jpg
Ericka Tutino and Ulisses Cervantes arrange products at opening of the Roots Dispensary in Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Roots dispensary 09.jpg
Co-owners Luis Castaneda, David Garcia, Beth Thuna and Victor Sanchez pose outside at opening of the Roots Dispensary in Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Roots dispensary 08.jpg
Product is displayed at opening of the Roots Dispensary in Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Roots dispensary 06.jpg
Product is displayed at opening of the Roots Dispensary in Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Roots dispensary 05.jpg
The lobby is shown during the opening of The Roots Dispensary in Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
092719 Roots dispensary 04.jpg
Product is shown at opening of The Roots Dispensary in Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
092719 Roots dispensary 03.jpg
An employee shows Ziablo brand buds for sale at opening of The Roots Dispensary in Lompoc on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
092719 Roots dispensary 02.jpg
Pat Nuremberg, of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, joins The Roots Dispensary owners Victor Sanchez, in teal shirt, Luis Castaneda, Beth Thuna and David Garcia, with scissors, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to open the cannabis dispensary in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
Photos: Greenhouse, Lompoc's latest cannabis dispensary opens
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 06.jpg
A budtender shows a customer a product on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 01.jpg
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, front right, talks with Laura Bonet, administrator of the new Greenhouse cannabis dispensary, during the opening of the South H Street store Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 02.jpg
A customer looks at prerolled joints on opening day of the Greenhouse "canna-boutique" in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 03.jpg
Customers gather in the lobby on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 04.jpg
Pedestrians and customers pass on South H Street outside the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc on its opening day.
Len Wood, Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 05.jpg
Budtenders Rondell Brown and Stephanie Lopez work behind the display cases helping customers on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 07.jpg
Laura Bonet, administrator of the new Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, talks to customers in the South H Street store on opening day on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 08.jpg
Products are on display on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 09.jpg
Products are on display on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 10.jpg
Budtender Stephanie Lopez waits on a customer on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 11.jpg
Stickers are on display on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 12.jpg
Greenhouse budtender Rondell Brown wears a store t-shirt at the South H Street cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 13.jpg
"Cannababe" Rachael Webb works the front desk in the lobby on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 14.jpg
A cannabis product from Carpinteria grower Glass House Farms is on sale on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 15.jpg
Signs and a balloon were posted outside on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 16.jpg
Laura Bonet, administrator of the new Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, is shown in the lobby of the South H Street store on opening day on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 17.jpg
Stickers are on display on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 18.jpg
Stickers and lanyards are on display on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 19.jpg
Budtenders Rondell Brown and Linsey Silva work behind the display cases helping customers on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
083019 Greenhouse dispensary 20.jpg
Cannabis vendor hats are available on opening day of the Greenhouse cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
Photos: Lompoc's second cannabis dispensary opens
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 02.jpg
Mike Agazarian, co-owner of the Ocean Hye Club cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, pulls a display sample out for a customer on the store's first day of public operation Friday. The store is located at 1017 E. Ocean Ave.
Len Wood, Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 01.jpg
Lompoc resident Ramon Alvarez, the first customer, looks at displays at the Ocean Hye Club cannabis dispensary in Lompoc on Friday, its first day of public operation. Helping him is co-owner Chris Patel, right.
Len Wood, Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 03.jpg
A flower sample is on display at the Ocean Hye Club cannabis dispensary in Lompoc on Friday, its first day of public operation.
Len Wood, Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 04.jpg
Joao Silverstein, co-owner of the Ocean Hye Club cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, works near security guards in the sales area Friday, the facility's first day of public operation.
Len Wood,, Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 05.jpg
Joe A. Garcia of Lompoc picks up his purchase in a security drawer at the Ocean Hye Club cannabis dispensary in Lompoc on Friday, its first day of public operation.
Len Wood, Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 06.jpg
The Ocean Hye cannabis dispensary in Lompoc is shown on its first day of public operation.
Len Wood Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 07.jpg
A hat from a vendor is for sale at the Ocean Hye cannabis dispensary in Lompoc on its first day of public operation.
Len Wood Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 08.jpg
Cannabis-infused beer is for sale at the Ocean Hye cannabis dispensary in Lompoc on its first day of public operation.
Len Wood Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 09.jpg
Ramon Alvarez, of Lompoc, the first customer at the Ocean Hye cannabis dispensary, pays for his purchase through security glass. He received his cannabis product through the drawer at right.
Len Wood Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 10.jpg
The waiting room at the Ocean Hye cannabis dispensary in Lompoc is shown on its first day of public operation.
Len Wood Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 11.jpg
Diana De La Mora, an employee at the Ocean Hye cannabis dispensary in Lompoc, sits behind security glass in the waiting room.
Len Wood Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 12.jpg
An ordering screen is available for customers at the Ocean Hye cannabis dispensary in Lompoc on its first day of public operation.
Len Wood Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 13.jpg
Joe A. Garcia, of Lompoc, picks up his purchase at the Ocean Hye cannabis dispensary in Lompoc on its first day of public operation.
Len Wood Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 14.jpg
A cannabis product is shown in front of a security window at the Ocean Hye cannabis dispensary in Lompoc on its first day of public operation.
Len Wood Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 15.jpg
Co-owner Chris Patel unloads a box at the Ocean Hye cannabis dispensary in Lompoc on its first day of public operation.
Len Wood Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 16.jpg
A flower sample is on display at the Ocean Hye cannabis dispensary in Lompoc on its first day of public operation.
Len Wood Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 17.jpg
Edible cannabis display packs are on shelves at the Ocean Hye cannabis dispensary in Lompoc on its first day of public operation.
Len Wood Staff
051019 Ocean Hye dispensary 18.jpg
T-shirts with logos are for sale at the Ocean Hye cannabis dispensary in Lompoc on its first day of public operation.
Len Wood Staff
Photos: Lompoc's first cannabis dispensary store opens
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 01.jpg
Customers look at cannabis products near the Bud Bar, during the opening of Leaf Dispensary in Lompoc Friday. The dispensary is Santa Barbara County' first recreational marijuana retail store.
Len Wood, Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 02.jpg
David MacFarlane, right, welcomes customers during the opening of Leaf Dispensary, Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 03.jpg
Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh, left, and Police captains Deanne Clement, driving, and Joe Mariani, right, leave after checking Leaf Dispensary on Friday morning, before Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store opened.
Len Wood, Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 04.jpg
Customers are allowed into the sales area after their ID was checked to see if they are over age 21, during the opening of Leaf Dispensary, Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday. The employees are behind bulletproof glass, and security cameras monitor activity.
Len Wood, Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 05.jpg
Joe A. Garcia shows off the pack of pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes he purchased from Peter Stevens, left, during the opening of Leaf Dispensary, Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 06.jpg
Cannabis buds are displayed in the Bud Bar at Leaf Dispensary, Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 07.jpg
George Guereca, lead budtender, left, helps customer Matt Boneck, of Vandenberg Village, during the opening of Leaf Dispensary, Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 08.jpg
Some of the cannabis products and their prices sold at Leaf Dispensary are displayed on video monitors, during the opening of Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 09.jpg
David MacFarlane opens the doors during the opening of Leaf Dispensary, Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 10.jpg
Leaf Dispensary employee Nicole Buchanan checks customers' ID to see if they are over age 21, during the opening of Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday. The employees are behind bulletproof glass, and security cameras monitor activity.
Len Wood, Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 11.jpg
Customers look at cannabis products during the opening of Leaf Dispensary, Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 12.jpg
A mural inside the retail sales area of Leaf Dispensary, in Lompoc, decorates a wall.
Len Wood Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 13.jpg
Customers look at cannabis products during the opening of Leaf Dispensary, Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 14.jpg
A licorice edible sample, which contains no cannabis, was offered for tasting, during the opening of Leaf Dispensary, Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 15.jpg
Cannabis buds are displayed in the Bud Bar, during the opening of Leaf Dispensary, Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 16.jpg
Leaf Dispensary employee Nicole Buchanan answers cannabis product questions during the opening of Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 17.jpg
Leaf Dispensary owner David MacFarlane, left, answers customers' questions at the Bud Bar, during the opening of Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 18.jpg
Customers look at cannabis products, during the opening of Leaf Dispensary, Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 19.jpg
Cannabis products are displayed in a glass case, during the opening of Leaf Dispensary, Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
011819 Cannabis dispensary opens 20.jpg
David MacFarlane, right, welcomes customers during the opening of Leaf Dispensary, Lompoc's first recreational marijuana retail store, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Subscribe to our Politics email!
Get a weekly recap on the latest in local and national political news with our free newsletter.