Because of the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors hadn’t planned to meet Tuesday, but county staff announced Friday that a special meeting was called for Nov. 26 to deal with two administrative items and hold a closed session.
The board will be asked to approve three budget transfers, which will require a four-fifths affirmative vote.
Supervisors also plan to set Dec. 17 for a public hearing to introduce amendments to Chapter 50 of the County Code regarding storefront retail cannabis operations and to Ordinance 5041 setting fees for cannabis business licenses.
At the same time, the board would set the second reading and final adoption of the amendments as an administrative item at the Jan. 14 meeting.
In closed session Tuesday, the board and county counsel will discuss Southern California fire cases and property negotiations with Lompoc Valley Medical Center for price and terms of payment on property at 303 South C St.
The next regular meeting of the board is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 10 in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.