Santa Maria City Librarian Mary Housel has announced her retirement after being informed by city administrators on Jan. 10 that her contract would not be renewed, one week after she introduced a library fine forgiveness program that was rejected by the City Council.
In a Jan. 11 email to members of the Library Board of Trustees, Housel confirmed her contract, set to renew at the end of the month, had been terminated and that she would be filing retirement paperwork. She said she had already been considering retiring later in the year, but that she was not given a reason for the nonrenewal. Her last official day was Jan. 10.
"I really loved my job there, and it has been hard for me to think about leaving," Housel said.
City spokesman Mark van de Kamp declined on Monday to confirm or comment on the contract nonrenewal.
As news of her departure spread last week, co-workers and community members rallied to show support for the former city librarian, who they say paved the way for crucial library programs.
Along with navigating months of library closures during COVID-19, Housel's accomplishments during her 10-year tenure included jump-starting the city's Bookmobile program with limited funding, establishing Wi-Fi at all branch locations, and overseeing the opening of new locations for the Los Alamos, Orcutt and Cuyama branches.
Housel said one of her proudest accomplishments was the creation of the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation, a nonprofit which raised thousands of dollars for programs often left unfunded by the city's budget including the homework help program, makerspace programs, the annual cowboy poetry contest and the Bookmobile.
"We did things in Santa Maria that really happen mostly in larger cities. Our budget is really not very good, and we were able to get a lot of grants to help move the dial forward in terms of bringing library services in our area to a new level," Housel said. "I really do hope the library can continue to thrive in a healthy, supportive environment."
Among those sharing messages of support were current and former members of the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation and Library Board of Trustees, as well as local organization leaders and community members.
"[Mary] is to be commended for managing the library throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling staff to manage 211 phone calls while the library was closed, and later fostering new and exciting programs that are presented virtually," said Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, president of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP.
"I will never forget that at the celebration of the cowboy poetry contest event one year, she approached me and my family, thanked my young daughter for entering the contest and reading her poem at the event (even though it wasn't a winning entry), and asked us what ideas we had for improving the event in the future," resident Lata Murti recalled.
Others had stronger words to share about the city's decision not to renew her contract.
"I was appalled that you had terminated Ms. Housel. One thing I have always been so proud of was the time I served as a library trustee and worked with her to expand programs that benefited the library and the citizens of the communities served. Her leadership role in the many new library services and her work with the Library Foundation were impressive. Shame on you!!!!" former trustee Jacqueline McNeil wrote in an email.
Van de Kamp said the city does not comment on personnel matters but added, "The city deeply appreciates Ms. Housel’s contributions and efforts as the city library director."
He also declined to comment on details in the recent departure of another department head, City Public Works Director Kevin McCune, who stepped into the role in 2019. It is unknown whether McCune's contract was not renewed or if he resigned.
Department heads such as Housel and McCune serve in at-will positions on a contract at the pleasure of the city manager, currently Jason Stilwell, according to the city municipal code.
"The city deeply appreciates Mr. McCune’s contributions and efforts as the city Public Works director," van de Kamp said, adding that Assistant Director of Recreation and Parks Brett Fulgoni is serving as interim Public Works director.
The decision not to renew Housel's contract comes one week after the City Council's Jan. 4 discussion about Housel's proposal to establish January as Library Fine Amnesty Month, as a way to bring back both overdue materials and patrons to library locations.
The library had already begun to forgive fines for residents who returned overdue materials during the first few days of the month, with the expectation that the proposal would be supported. However, the council rejected it in a 3-2 vote, citing the need to teach responsibility.