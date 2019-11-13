Neighborhood streets clogged with parked cars and traffic enforcement were among the issues raised by residents during a Wednesday night town hall in southeast Santa Maria.
Held at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, the meeting drew a handful of community members from the city’s southeast quadrant.
The meeting began with remarks from Mayor Alice Patino, who thanked residents for the passage of Measure U and touted the growing number of retailers that have set up shop in Santa Maria.
“Santa Maria is flourishing — it’s the happening place in the whole county,” she said. “People come here to shop. The last mayor of Solvang said, ‘I love coming to Santa Maria, I don’t go to Goleta anymore to shop.’”
Patino said she was glad to see Measure U, which increased Santa Maria’s sales tax from 8% to 8.75%, pass with a large majority last year.
“It means a lot to all of us at the council, because that means you have confidence in what we’re doing,” she said.
After Patino’s remarks, participants moved into an adjoining room to discuss issues that concerned them with city officials.
Susan Gonzales said her main concern was the lack of available street parking in her neighborhood, the Carriage District.
“Landowners rent their houses out and there’s not enough parking for the vehicles,” she said. “When they don’t have a spot to park, they park on our street and at any given time you’re talking eight to nine extra vehicles.”
Gonzales said she was hopeful there might be a solution, as officials with the Public Works Department informed her that she and her neighbors could petition to have parking on their street limited to only those with permits.
David Marriott, a lifelong Santa Maria resident, said he mostly wanted to raise the issue of traffic enforcement with the Police Department.
“There’s a lack of citations written when people run red lights,” he said. “You don’t dare take off on a green light because they’re just running the light.”
The meeting was the third town hall held by city officials in recent months.
In August and October, the city held meetings to seek input on issues affecting residents in the northeast and northwest parts of Santa Maria.
City officials say a fourth town hall will be scheduled to hear from residents living in the southwest part of the city.