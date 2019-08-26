Traffic safety and neighborhood streets clogged with parked cars were among areas of concern raised by residents during a community meeting in northeast Santa Maria Monday night.
Held at Christian Family Church of God, Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Jason Stilwell spoke to the approximately 45 people gathered about the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety, recent business activity in the city and the dozens of new city positions that will be filled due to the passage of the Measure U sales tax.
Stilwell said city officials wanted to hear what residents want to be prioritized for Measure U funding.
“We have 57 new positions slated to be able to provide public safety, quality of life and youth services,” he said.
Stilwell said the city planned to have similar meetings in each quadrant of the city that would be scheduled at a later date.
Patino said community meetings give city officials an opportunity to be proactive in learning about what Santa Marians are concerned about.
“There’s a lot of issues and problems that don’t cost us money to fix but we just have to know where they are and what we can do to get those fixed for you,” she said.
After Patino and Stilwell’s remarks, meeting participants left the church pews and moved into a smaller room in the church where different city department heads listened to comments and fielded questions.
Fire Chief Leonard Champion, Police Chief Phil Hansen, Community Development Manager Chuen Ng and City Librarian Mary Housel, among others, were present.
Kathy Sharum said she was at Monday’s meeting to address traffic safety.
“My husband and I ride bicycles and we run and walk to lots of places,” she said. “In the neighborhood where we live, there are lots of intersections that don’t have any signage, don’t have any crosswalks. Lots of spaces where the streets are incredibly wide but there aren’t any bike lanes.”
Sharum also wanted to encourage city officials to make more use of native plants when landscaping the city.
“I think we could do a much better job planting more natives that would not only be beautiful but would live longer, would require less water and be a nice representation of what a coastal community could look like,” she said.
Ron Stevens said his only concern was the lack of street parking due to multiple families living in homes.
“There’s too many families living in one home,” he said. “I don’t think that’s right because what they do is take up all of our parking spots. One family has seven cars in it, another one has five — that’s not right.”
One woman, who said she lived in northeast Santa Maria for over 30 years, said her main concern was fireworks.
Despite the passage of an ordinance that gave city officials new tools to crack down on illegal pyrotechnics, noise from fireworks remains a nuisance, she said.
“There’s a (Fourth of July) block party the next block over from me — the noise has gotten worse each year,” she said.