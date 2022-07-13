Local business owner and nonprofit board member Steven Funkhouser announced his campaign Wednesday to challenge incumbent Gloria Soto for the City Council's District 3 seat in the November election.
In a ceremony held outside the Santa Maria Public Library, Funkhouser said his campaign will focus on agriculture, small businesses and a safer community.
District 3 voters will elect a candidate for a four-year term on Nov. 8. Only voters in District 3, which encompasses the southwestern portion of the city, can cast ballots in the race.
"My parents live in Cuyama, but it doesn't matter if they lived across the country, they would've been here [at my election announcement]," Funkhouser said. "The people of Santa Maria are hard workers, like my family, and I believe I represent their values."
Funkhouser's grandparents came to the area from West Virginia and Mexico to build a better life, something Funkhouser believes the council should support.
"Grandpa Funkhouser was a coal miner in West Virginia before coming to Guadalupe," he said. "With only an eighth-grade education, he built a better life for his family. That is what we are about."
Santa Maria City Councilwoman Etta Waterfield, 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and former Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen spoke in favor of his candidacy.
"I couldn't be more proud to support Steven Funkhouser," Waterfield said. "He cares about public safety. He cares about the budget. There's nobody better to fill the role."
Funkhouser is a board member for Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, a nonprofit that teaches children about the dangers of drugs and alcohol. He is also chair and charter adviser to the Elks Lodge Antlers Youth Program, among other local nonprofits he's involved with.
He was born at Marian Hospital and received his education in Santa Maria. He attended Fesler Junior High, Santa Maria High School and continued his education all the way through Hancock College. He later opened the Starry Sky Coffee Shop on Hancock's campus, providing jobs to college students.
"It's important to make this community safe," Funkhouser said. "It's important we support agriculture, we support small business and we make it a safer community for our children. This is meant to be a place for raising families."
Support for the police was a main point of Funkhouser's speech and also has attracted supporters from the law enforcement community.
"These are tumultuous times. Some of our local heroes are painted with a broad brush," Hansen said. "It's more important than ever we elect officials who show vigorous support for public safety."
Funkhouser is challenging Gloria Soto, who announced her reelection campaign earlier this month, in Soto's first race defending the seat.
"If you are engaged in Santa Maria, it's hard to miss Steven," Nelson noted. "Steven is surrounded by friends and family. His opponent was surrounded by special interests from the South Coast."
Santa Maria residents have until Aug. 12 to file the necessary paperwork to seek a seat on the City Council. Planning Commissioner Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez recently announced her candidacy for the southeastern District 4.
Districts 3 and 4 are the only two up for election during the midterm cycle. The mayor's seat and Districts 1 and 2 will be voted on during the same year as presidential elections.