Incumbent Steven M. Brown leads the race to serve on the Santa Maria Public Airport District board of directors in early voting results.
With mail-in ballots counted but no precincts reporting, Brown has garnered 6,029 votes for 53.29 percent of the vote. His challenger, Jim Bray, has received 5,212 votes for 46.07 percent.
The race between Brown and Bray was the only competitive board seat up for election this year.
District incumbents Carl Engel Jr. and Hugh J. Rafferty filed for re-election but lacked any challengers.