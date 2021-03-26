California Transportation Commission has allocated $6.6 million for work on bridges along Highway 101 near the Refugio Road undercrossing, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.
According to state documents, the funds will be used to replace two bridges, one about 2,112 feet north and the other about 3,168 feet south of Refugio Road, and replace the guardrail for one of the bridges.
The money is coming from funds generated through Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
A total of $273 million in SB-1 funds were included in $491 million the Transportation Commission authorized Thursday to address transportation needs statewide, said Jim Shivers, District 5 spokesman.
Other funds provided for Caltrans District 5 will be used for projects on Highway 1 near Carmel and Highway 101 near Salinas in Monterey County and two projects in Santa Cruz County, Shivers said.