Pedestrians and bicyclists in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Los Alamos will benefit from nearly $18.6 million in Active Transportation Program funding that was allocated Dec. 7 by the California Transportation Commission.

The money is part of $80 million approved for unmet transportation needs in Santa Barbara County, its communities and Caltrans District 5 at the CTC meeting in Riverside, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments said.

The remaining funds will be spent on projects in the city of Santa Barbara and Isla Vista.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

